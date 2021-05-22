Warren community fills police cruisers with food to help local kids

All the items donated went to the Warren G. Harding food pantry

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police cruisers were filled with food donations earlier Saturday afternoon.

It was held by Saint Paul’s Youth Group out of Warren.

The food needed to be considered kid-friendly, which means it requires little to no adult supervision when making, along with nonperishable foods.

The food will help feed many kids from kindergarten to 12th grade.

“After coming out of the pandemic, a lot of people have either been displaced from their jobs or their incomes have been lessened. There’s absolutely a need for children to have additional food and hygiene products at their disposal,” said Stacey Altiere of St. Paul’s Youth Group.

Last year, the group filled seven cruisers, and this year they hoped to do 10.