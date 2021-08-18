Warren community discusses best options for American Recovery Plan fund usage

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, the city of Warren held a town hall meeting to discuss fund allocation.

The city has $28 million in American Recovery Plan money to allocate.

Various members of the community spoke before the mayor and gave ideas for where the money should go. Many residents expressed their concerns about the sidewalks and the parks.

Mayor Doug Franklin said he was very pleased with the turnout.

Warren residents will receive a survey in their water bills in the coming weeks.

“This is an opportunity to leverage this money, to do something that benefits generations to come if we do this right,” Franklin said.

The mayor says they plan on hosting more of these meetings in the future.