Warren City Schools taking extra steps at football games to curb behavior concerns

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some students going to Warren G. Harding varsity football games will now have to take some extra steps to get in.

According to an announcement by Superintendent Steve Chiaro, all PK-8 students will need to be accompanied by a “responsible” adult to the remaining home varsity football games.

The new rule was put in place following several concerns regarding student behavior at the games, Chiaro said.

In addition to having an adult with them, PK-8 students and their accompanying adult must register and receive a wristband before entering Mollenkopf Stadium. Students are expected to sit in the stands with that adult.

A game ticket for both the student and adult must be presented along with the adult’s phone number.

PK-8 students without a wristband will not be allowed into the game and students who take off the wristband will be removed from the stadium, Chiaro said.

High school students will continue to follow the same game-day procedures they have been doing all season.