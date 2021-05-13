Warren City Schools offering Pfizer vaccine clinic for students

Families will be emailed their appointment times by a school nurse or representative

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City School District is partnering with Akron Children’s Hospital to bring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to students on May 20.

They plan to administer the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 and older at all four of the district’s PK-8 schools.

Sites may be consolidated as needed depending on how many people register. If sites are consolidated, the district will give students a bus ride from their home school building to one that’s holding the clinic.

Pre-registration is required through a survey that was sent to Warren families on Thursday. Those surveys need to be filled out by Monday, May 17 at noon.

Families will be emailed their appointment times by a school nurse or representative.

The second Pfizer dose will be administered at clinics on June 10.

The clinics are closed to the general public.