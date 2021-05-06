Warren City Health Dept. announces upcoming vaccine clinics, transportation provided

The Moderna vaccine will be given at all the clinics except for one

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City Health District announced several upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The Moderna vaccine will be given at all the clinics listed below with the exception of the one scheduled for May 27 when the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will be given:

May 11 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Packard Music Hall

May 12 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Warren City Health District

May 19 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Packard Music Hall

May 22 – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Warren City Health District

May 25 – 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Packard Music Hall

May 26 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Warren City Health District

May 27 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Restoration Christian Fellowship Church (Joint clinic with Mercy Health – Pfizer and Moderna vaccine offered

Transportation is also available to the clinics. For transportation, individuals can call – Greater Apostolic Church (330-394-0922); Grace AME Church (330-394-6270); or Second Baptist Church (330-393-8158) and give a 24-hour notice to receive a ride to any of our clinics.