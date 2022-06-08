WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new recovery house in a residential neighborhood, allowing for body piercings to be performed, and eliminating unpaid utility bills were all part of Wednesday evening’s Warren City Council meeting. Not everyone received the answers they wanted — at least not yet — but still, the three issues were part of the agenda.

Cecil Haines and Janice Franklin both addressed Warren City Council about what they perceived to be a potential problem in a neighborhood.

“So there’s a problem. This is residential on Aris on the northwest. This is an area where we have a lot of older people,” said Franklin.

“This residence that we’re referring to is right next to my house,” said Haines.

Haines lives on Aris Street Northwest where right next door a new recovery house for people with substance abuse issues has opened. Haines said he had no idea it was coming in when the house was sold.

“So therefore it’s a great concern of mine personally. I have grandchildren. I have pets, and it’s a great concern,” said Haines.

But Warren Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa said there’s nothing the city can do to stop recovery houses from opening. The courts have ruled the Americans with Disabilities Act protects recovery houses and allows them to operate in residential neighborhoods.

Also at the meeting, councilwoman Ashley Minor introduced legislation to legalize the process of performing body piercings in Warren — something that Warren’s Samantha Brewer already does at a tattoo shop in nearby Niles.

“I believe that with proper education and training that piercings should be offered in tattoo shops. They go hand in hand,” said Brewer.

“I’d like to work with the city if I could,” said Michael Desantis who runs Warren’s Inikoholics Tattoo shop.

Every day Desantis is sending someone outside of Warren to get piercings because within the city it’s illegal.

“Six days a week I send money out of our city to shops such as hers. Townships, Champion, Howland Township, everywhere besides our city,” said Desantis.

Council placed the legislation to legalize the work of piercings into first reading.

Warren City Council also approved writing off $134,000 in unpaid utility bills, mostly from renters or homeowners who moved. Each council member agreed to give $53,000 of their American Rescue Plan allocation back to the city for road improvements, and the asbestos removal process at the former St. Joseph Hospital will begin as soon as Pro Quality can get its equipment on site.