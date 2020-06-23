Warren City Council set to vote on declaring racism a public health crisis

The city plans on creating a group that will look at ways to move past racial issues

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Warren is starting a police and community trust initiative.

It will include community activists and leaders, ministers and law enforcement.

The group will look at ways to educate, communicate and understand the city’s past regarding police issues and how to move forward in the future.

Wednesday night, Warren City Council will vote on a resolution to declare racism as a public health crisis.

A racism task force will also be created to come up with a five-year plan to identify problems and ways to fix them.