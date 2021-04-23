Warren church holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic and food giveaway this Saturday

The clinic will happen at the church's community center from noon until 3 p.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-part effort will take place on Saturday in Warren. It’s a COVID-19 vaccine clinic combined with a food giveaway.

The event is being put together by Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ and the Trumbull County Combined Health District.

The clinic will happen at the church’s community center from noon until 3 p.m.

Those 18 and older can go and receive the Moderna vaccine. It is a walk-in clinic with 500 doses available.

Anyone planning to attend must bring their driver’s license.

At the same time, the Food Soldier Hunger Coalition will be handing out food to those in need in the church’s parking lot, located at 2165 Highland Ave. SW.

The program will provide free boxes of farm-fresh food including meat, dairy and produce.

In total, 1,200 boxes will be given out.