Warren church hands out nearly 600 food boxes to community

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A food giveaway in Warren Saturday helped give out almost 600 food boxes thanks to the community’s effort.

It happened at Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ.

The church received nearly 600 food boxes with meat, produce and dairy through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Program.

The pastor says now is an important time for people to serve their community.

“Typically, you would think that these are the people that maybe have had struggles for some time, but we’re finding, like, everyday people who typically would work in plants and what have you and other businesses needing food, and we felt that this was a great initiative and opportunity to be able to help whoever it was,” said Bishop David Herron, pastor of the church.

This was the second time the church has done a giveaway like this, and they plan to do more in the future.

They’re also exploring possibly becoming a COVID-19 vaccination clinic site.