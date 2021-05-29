Warren church aims to help 700 families with food giveaway

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A food giveaway was held in Warren Saturday.

Divine Trinity Temple Pentecostal Ministries held the giveaway where cars were able to drive up and get boxes of food.

In total, the church had about 1,300 boxes that they planned to give out to around 700 families.

Volunteers came together to pass out food to the community.

It was set to begin at noon, but by 10 a.m., people were already showing up. The pastor said the need for food is great in the area.

“Many times people have come and knocked on our door ’cause we used to do this a couple years ago. We had a food program, and so we tried to find a way to feed the people in this particular area,” said Pastor Preston May.

He says the food distribution was able to be put together thanks to a partnership with the Food Soldier Hunger Coalition from Columbus.