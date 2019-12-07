Warren celebrates fourth annual Christmas in the Square

This year's parade is as big as it's ever been

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren community was in the Christmas spirit Friday night. The city held its fourth annual Christmas in the Square parade and tree lighting.

“It’s fun and it’s festive, and they come back year after year. We were anticipating two, three thousand people and with this weather, it could be more. So, obviously they want to come back year after year. They really enjoy it,” said Trish Johnston of the City of Warren.

Families from all over Warren and Trumbull County came to Courthouse Square to enjoy the Christmas spirit.

“I think it’s great because it gives the kids a chance to interact with everybody else in the community. It’s just a nice event,” said Ashley Fisher of Warren.

Local businesses around the Square stayed open later and hosted events like pictures with Santa and cookie decorating.

Families also enjoyed outdoor activities that feel just a little more special this time of year.

“There’s just magic in the air. It’s Christmas magic and that’s what you’re missing. It’s an opportunity to come down, spend time together, and it’s a real community even,” Johnston said.

Johnston says that her city was ready to come together, welcome the holiday season, and have some fun.