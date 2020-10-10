Warren cancels trick or treat, parade following county red level

Instead, a "Boo-Thru" event will be held

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren Mayor Doug Franklin announced Friday that the city will not host a parade and there will not be trick or treat in the city this year.

Instead, a “Boo-Thru” event will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 -7 p.m. in the parking lot at Packard Music Hall.

“I did not make this decision lightly. The health and safety of everyone is my highest concern and will remain so,” Franklin said.

Vendors are encouraged to participate and must register. Wrapped and sealed treats will be given out.

Candy donations from citizens and businesses are appreciated and will be collected at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Everyone at the event must wear a mask.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced earlier this week that Trumbull and Mahoning counties both entered to red level. To obtain Risk Level 3/Red, a county must trigger at least four to five of the seven data indicators.