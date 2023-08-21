WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s important for students to be prepared on the first day of school.

Berk Enterprises recognized it. The Warren company held its second annual school supplies drive and displayed Monday everything they collected.

Berk workers and employees at the Past Times Arcade donated 17,000 school supplies. Superintendents picked up the supplies Monday.

Berk’s 1,000 employees collected 3,000 items last year, and their school supply drive went five times higher this year.

“Book bags, notebooks, pencils, highlighters, crayons, folders. We really tried to hit on all the most important items that students would need to be successful, so it was a team effort,” said Reilly Berk.

The school supplies have been donated to Warren City Schools and Girard City Schools, which is where Past Times Arcade is located, plus to a school in Jackson, Mississippi. Berk Enterprises has a distribution center in that city.

For the second year in a row, Girard Schools are offering free school supplies to students.