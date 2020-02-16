Warren business entrance flooded due to water main break

Employees at Schaefer Equipment say the water was well over a foot high at around 9 a.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Employees at a Warren forging company were called into work Sunday morning after a water main break flooded their front entrance and offices.

It was at Schaefer Equipment on Phoenix Road NE in Warren.

They say the water was well over a foot high at around 9 a.m.

According to Schaefer Equipment, the cleaning woman called around 8:30 a.m. saying she couldn’t get into the building and that the entrance was flooded.

Inside, the water rose a few inches in ten or so rooms.

Employees say they had just renovated the area.