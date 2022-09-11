WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boy Scout Troop 101 in Warren and the Howland Police Department passed out school supplies to families in the community.

They’ve been collecting the supplies for a month. This is the first year the 37 scouts have worked together on the project.

They received donations from Walmart and Staples as well as the community. They had a monkey bridge, bonfire and axe throwing at the event.

Senior Patrol Leader James Price said the troop is like one big family with a great purpose.

“You get to meet a bunch of people, you get to do something nice, help out and you get to make the whole community look a lot better,” Price said.

The troop plans to hold the event again next year.