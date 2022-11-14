WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police confirmed Monday morning that a juvenile was shot and killed in Warren Friday night.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the 2200 block of Ogden Avenue NW. According to a Warren police press release, the boy was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Fox 8 reported that a Cleveland teenager, 17-year-old Mye’Zavier “Zay” Cannady, was killed in Warren Friday night. Police have not confirmed with First News or Fox 8 that Cannady is the victim of the Ogden Avenue shooting.

Warren police are still investigating.

