(WKBN) — A Warren-based technology company is doing its part to bring high-speed internet to areas of the county that need it most.

Exospec is focused on bringing high-speed internet to areas where it’s needed.

“Our rural areas are internet and broadband deserts,” said Exospec president Tyler Harden.

Harden told commissioners Wednesday the company plans to break ground on the project bringing end-to-end fiber optic internet service from Bristolville to West Mecca next month.

“We identified that area that we could service anywhere from three-to-four thousand homes, you know, a hefty majority of which have no internet access at all today, currently, or are not able to afford the internet access that they need,” said Harden.

It’s a roughly $6 million investment by Esoxpec. The goal is to have the first customers online in Aug.

It’s one of 15 projects building “last mile” infrastructure the company will break ground on this summer. Harden and other partners met with the commissioners to spark a conversation.

He said he wants to work with county government to better expand internet connectivity.

“How can we make sure that we work well with the engineering department to make sure that we’re respecting rights of way, collaborating on taking advantage of existing open trenches, county projects, working with the county and the planning commission to see what they already have in the work,” said Harden.

Commissioners said they know how important internet and this project are for the county in the long run.

“It’s become critical for hospitals, for schools, for working remotely. It’s really become indispensable,” said Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

“The way they approach things with the fiber is more of a future-proof technology that’s absent in Trumbull County and I think that could really help move us forward,” said Commissioner Niki Frenchko.