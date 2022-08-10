WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren law director Enzo Cantalamessa says city assistant prosecutor Nick Graham will be on unpaid administrative leave starting August 15.

The leave is indefinite due to an ongoing investigation.

Graham has been on approved sick leave since August 1 until the 14th.

On Sunday, Graham and his son were hurt in a fight during a party at Graham’s house.

According to a police report, Graham told officers 18-year-old Ryan Boano shoved another man and when Graham tried to break them up, Boano punched him in the nose.

Boano was arrested and charged with felonious assault.