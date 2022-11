WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury will hear the case of a man accused of setting at least two fires in Warren.

Donald Taylor waived his preliminary hearing Monday. He’s charged with two felony arson-related charges.

One charge stems from a September couch fire on the front porch of a home on Tod Avenue. The other is in connection to a fire on November 3 that destroyed a vacant home on Parkman Road.