WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The state fire marshal has been called to find the cause of a fire late Friday night at The Elms high rise behind the Elm Road plaza in Warren.

Crews were called just before 11 p.m. for a fire on the second floor.

A fire department spokesman said three people had to be taken to the hospital.

The building was evacuated but tenants are now being allowed to go back inside.

Police and fire officials have a large area in the back of the building blocked off with crime scene tape.