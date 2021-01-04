Warren and Youngstown schools receive state education grants

More than 107,516 students across Ohio are expected to benefit

(WYTV) – Philanthropy Ohio and the Ohio Department of Education announced Monday grants awarded to 29 projects, including local schools.

The grants total just over $2.6 million and benefit approximately 107,516 students across Ohio.

The grants are produced through the Collaborative Fund for Educating Remotely and Transforming Schools (the Collaborative Fund).

In the first round of the grant competition, the Collaborative Fund funded 28 projects, totaling $3.1 million and reaching more than 788,000 students.

The public-private partnership aims to help schools and districts improve remote education practices and outcomes and to use remote education as a catalyst for re-imagining and re-engineering the delivery of high-quality caring, teaching and learning opportunities for Ohio’s most underserved students.

Those receiving the grants intend to use awards to strengthen professional learning opportunities for educators to deliver high-quality remote, hybrid and blended education; bolster learning platforms so educators can plan and deliver instructional lessons in person or remotely instantaneously and in ways that preserve the sequence of learning; and increase digital literacy opportunities for parents, families and caregivers.

Enhancing state support for remote education is a priority for Governor DeWine, the State Board of Education, the Ohio Department of Education and Philanthropy Ohio.

“We are so very pleased to get these significant dollars into the hands of schools and districts striving so diligently to help their students succeed during these challenging months of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With situations changing almost daily and increasing the demand for remote learning, we are grateful to the Ohio Department of Education and Governor DeWine for their commitment to this partnership, the first of its kind and scope, and its goals,” said Claudia Y. W. Herrold, chief communications and public policy officer at Philanthropy Ohio.

“This year, we’ve seen Ohio schools and educators rise to unprecedented challenges by thinking creatively and innovating new ways to effectively and meaningfully reach students,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria. “Collaborative Fund grants offer important support for growing, strengthening and enriching these efforts that will benefit Ohio students and educators well into the future.”

The projects receiving funding are: