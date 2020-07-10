Warren 10-year-olds’ bake sale raises hundreds of dollars for hospital

The Warren JFK students get together throughout the year to make everything they sell

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three Warren JFK students have surpassed their fundraising goal to give back to those in need.

Lyla Day, Alessandra Renn and Ella Economos — all 10 years old — raised almost $650 Friday. They were hoping to bring in $500.

This is the third year they’ve had the bake sale on Perkinswood Boulevard NE.

“We’re raising money for cancer and COVID,” Day said.

Last year, the girls were able to present a $350 check to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

They said they just want to help.

“We like to help people because we like for them to be the same as us, and we like for them to have fun and so we like to make them feel better,” Renn said.

“We like raising money for people that are sick and we just want to help them get through so they can stay alive,” Economos said.

The girls get together throughout the year to make everything they sell. They hope to keep doing this annual sale for years to come.