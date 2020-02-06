Warrants issued for man accused of killing dogs in Smith Twp.

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Arrest warrants have been issued for a man accused of killing two dogs during a domestic situation in Smith Township a couple weeks ago.

Gary Smith, Jr. faces six charges, including cruelty to companion animals, also known as “Goddard’s Law,” according to Mahoning County prosecutors.

Smith is accused of shooting the dogs in the head and then burying them in shallow graves behind his home in the North Benton section of Smith Township. He’s also accused of starving two other dogs and attempting to starve two more.

The animals were found early last week by humane agents with Animal Charity of Ohio after they received complaints.

Directors say the animals were targeted by Smith as part of an ongoing domestic situation between Smith and a woman.

The four surviving animals were seized by Animal Charity.

Prosecutors call it one of the most significant cases they’ve seen locally since Goddard’s Law was adopted in 2016.