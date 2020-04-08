Warrants filed against men stealing car, city water property

They are not yet in custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) —Warrants were filed this week for two men who reports said was driving a stolen car with a trunk full of stolen items, including city water department items.

Robert White, 32 and Jermaine Young, 27, each face a fourth degree felony charge of receiving stolen property. They are not yet in custody.

Reports said the pair were found about 7:40 a.m. April 1 at a 2501 Market St. gas station after police were called for a report of a man dragging someone from a car at the gas pumps.

When officers got there they found White dragging Young, who appeared to have overdosed. He was given the opiate antidote naloxone and taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by ambulance.

Police ran a records check on the car and found it was stolen. The car was the private car of a city water department employee whose work car was also broken into, reports said.

In the trunk of the stolen car police found water meters, readers, and other water department equipment plus six backpacks full of stolen items that did not belong to the city employee, including dominatrax equipment, reports said.