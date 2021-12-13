Warrant issued in crash that killed motorcycle driver

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are looking for a man now facing a felony charge in connection to a fatal hit-skip accident earlier this month.

Investigators are looking for Philip Honzu. A warrant was issued for his arrest last week in connection to a Dec. 2 accident that killed Roy Mason.

It happened at the intersection of East Market Street and Laird Avenue. Investigators said Mason was riding his motorcycle when the driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee ran a red light, hit Mason and took off from the scene.

Anyone who knows where Honzu might be is asked to call Warren Police at 330-841-2512.