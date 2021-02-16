Warrant issued for Warren man, accused of breaking into AUTOParkit

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man is facing a felony charge after police say he broke into the AUTOParkit building Sunday.

John Salak was booked and released from the Trumbull County Jail on a breaking and entering charge.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest after Warren Municipal Court records indicate he failed to show up for his arraignment Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to the AUTOParkit building on Dana Street Sunday for an alarm.

According to a police report, police found Salak walking inside a fenced-in area.

The report states Salak admitted he had been in the building for a few hours and was looking for scrap.