Suspect in arson at Youngstown store arrested

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man suspected of arson earlier this month at a South Side store has been arrested.

Jamon Winphrie, 23, is charged with arson, a fourth degree felony. A warrant for his arrest filed Wednesday in municipal court. He was arrested a short time later.

Winphrie is accused of setting fire to the back of Big A’s Drive Through, 2525 Glenwood Ave., about 1:30 a.m. June 21.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the store but the back was heavily damaged.

Investigators were able to identify Winphrie through surveillance footage.