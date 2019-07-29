Warrant issued for man accused of pulling gun on person at Denny’s, police say

During the investigation, a handgun was located and logged into evidence

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Charges have been filed against the man accused of pulling a gun on someone he was dining with at Denny’s in Liberty on Sunday.

A warrant was issued for 23-year-old Cleveland Jackson Monday morning on an aggravated menacing charge.

Police said they were flagged down by a man in the parking lot of Denny’s on Belmont Avenue early Sunday morning. According to a police report, the man pointed to Jackson and told officers he threatened him and pulled a gun on him.

The report said the man also told officers Jackson threw the weapon in the back of a nearby vehicle.

Officers said Jackson then took off. During the investigation, a handgun was located and logged into evidence.

According to the police report, Denny’s employees also located a plastic bag containing a white substance believed to be cocaine in the booth the two men were sitting at.