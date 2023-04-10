YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a downtown bar owner after he failed to show up for a hearing in municipal court.

The warrant was issued by Judge Renee DiSalvo after Christian Rinehart, 48, failed to appear for a pretrial hearing on six misdemeanor counts of failure to file tax returns.

The charges were filed Feb. 15 by the state. Five of the charges cover activity at O’Donolds and a sixth is for Susie’s Dogs and Drafts.

Rinehart was arraigned March 1.

Judge DiSalvo also ordered that if Rinehart is arrested he is not to be released until he appears in court.