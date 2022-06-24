YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who didn’t appear in court on misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

Charges were filed against Monica Rivera, 35, in connection to 86 cats that were removed from a home on Early Road, according to Animal Charity of Ohio.

Humane agents went to the home in early April to remove the cats after a welfare check by Youngstown Housing Code Enforcement. They were called there after an out-of-town family member visited the home and discovered deplorable conditions.

Humane agents found the 86 cats in the home, some of which were pregnant and later had kittens. They also reported deplorable conditions, saying the house was full of items and cat feces.

The house was later condemned and torn down.

Rivera was supposed to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on Wednesday but failed to show up.

She is the daughter of the older woman who lived in the home but said she was the owner of the animals, according to Animal Charity.