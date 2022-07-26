COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – If you buy liquor from any seller other than an authorized source, you could be in trouble.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control and the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) urges Ohio customers to not sell or buy liquor on the secondary market.

Secondary dales often occur through social media or sites such as Craigslist.

Fines and jail time can come from these types of transactions

The number of referrals about these sales has fluctuated over the years, In 2021, there were 34 referrals that results in 2 arrests. In 2020, there were 50 referrals and no arrests. In 2019, there were 24 referrals that resulted in 11 arrests.

“The controls in place are there to ensure the contents inside the liquor bottles are safe,” said OIU Commander Erik Lockhart. “When alcohol is purchased from authorized sources, buyers can ensure the contents inside are genuine and safe.”

If you know of anyone selling alcohol illegally, contact your local OIU District Office.