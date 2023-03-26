Power outage warning banner. Power outage icon and sign on a black and yellow vector background. Blackout poster. Vector illustration EPS10.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Amid the expansive power outages following the high winds on Saturday, groups and organizations across the Valley are offering resources to help those affected by the storm.

Mineral Ridge: Weathersfield Fire Department is offering a warming station at its Mineral Ridge location at 3588 Main St.

West Middlesex: There will be warming stations, water and restrooms available at the township building at 3439 Hubbard-Middlesex Rd. The West Middlesex Presbyterian Church at 3082 E. Main St. will be available as a warming station as well.

Struthers: Warming and charging stations will be available at St. Nicks Great Hall at 764 Fifth St. and Amvets at 305 Elm Street.

This list will be updated as more stations become available.