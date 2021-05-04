Warming hearts: Valley students donate homemade soup bowls to Rescue Mission

The students made the bowls at Studio 83 in Sharon

(WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission received a donation that not only warmed their hearts, but will also warm their clients all year long.

Soup bowls were dropped off on Tuesday. They’re handmade by students at Campbell Memorial High School.

It’s part of an Early Intervention Program through Bright Futures.

The goal of the program, which runs through Westminster College, is to come up with a service project to provide experiences and skills outside the school setting.

“It’s so wonderful there are opportunities for our youth to have cultural experiences, and they are able to be outside in the world and find out what opportunities there are. They are a magnificent group of youth,” said Amy Camardese, director of Bright Futures.

The students made the bowls at Studio 83 in Sharon.