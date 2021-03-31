Warden’s office: Driver sped up toward dog on Youngstown freeway, hitting and killing it

The Mahoning County Dog Warden's Office said the driver kept going

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office is asking for help after a dramatic rescue in Youngstown turned tragic.

It happened along the Madison Avenue Expressway Tuesday night.

A woman was out of her car, trying to rescue a loose dog by coaxing him to come to her.

That’s when she said another car drove straight at the animal, picked up speed, swerved toward the dog and hit him.

The dog died instantly.

The dog warden’s office said the car, which may have been a black Ford Fusion, kept going.

They’re still trying to figure out who the dog, a brown and white pit bull mix, belonged to.

If you have any information on who the driver might’ve been or if you think the dog may have been yours, call the warden at 330-740-2205.