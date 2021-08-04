Warden who was stabbed trying to help dog in Youngstown has good news

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County deputy dog warden who was stabbed recently has good news about the dog he was trying to help when it happened.

Dave Nelson, in the photo taken about a week ago, is still bandaged and bruised but bending over to pet the dog.

The dog’s name is now “Nelson” and he has been adopted.

Dave Nelson was stabbed last month on Youngstown’s south side while trying to help this dog and its owner.

The suspect, 60-year-old Squire Glenn, was charged with felonious assault. Last week, a judge ordered a competency evaluation for him.