Warden investigating cats found dyed, possibly used for bait in dogfighting

West Side Cats is now taking care of the animals, which were painted different colors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two cats are now being cared for after they were found covered in dye.

West Side Cats posted photos on Facebook over the weekend.

Mahoning County Deputy Dog Warden Dave Nelson said these cats could have been involved in dogfighting.

Animal experts said the cats may have been used as bait. They are painted different colors, then tossed into rings.

“You’re looking at 1% chance that someone could’ve colored these cats for whatever reason,” Nelson said. “Generally, when you go back in time, though, this has been a trait from other places as well. They do that and place bets on it.”

Nelson said they are still trying to figure out where the cats came from.