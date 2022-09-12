YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ward Beecher Planetarium celebrates 55 years of providing education and entertainment to the Valley.

For its 55th season, the planetarium is featuring more than a dozen new shows for people of all ages in its 2022-2023 season.

“We Are Stars” and “Perfect Little Planet,” as well as special Harry Potter, Sesame Street and holiday productions. Also included is the popular “Rock the Dome” weekend in January, with classic music from Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Queen, Pink Floyd and the Eagles.

All shows are free and open to the public.

The season starts at this weekend with a show at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 and on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m

Opening weekend features a show that previews highlights of the upcoming season, including a fly around the universe with the planetarium’s SkySkan Dark Matter video system and the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The planetarium in Ward Beecher Hall on campus opened in 1967 and serves as an astronomy and science education resource center for the Mahoning Valley and surrounding communities. The facility, operated by the YSU Department of Physics, Astronomy, Geology and Environmental Sciences, supports astronomy teaching on campus as well as public planetarium shows.

More information and show schedules are online,