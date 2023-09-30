CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – As Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off on Sunday, a local event was spreading awareness on Saturday to help a Cortland woman.

The 13th annual War Against Breast Cancer Raffle/Auction was held at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds, hosted by This Means War Against Breast Cancer.

A “mammovan” was available to provide exams, but the event also included entertainment, a raffle/auction with over 300 baskets, an archery contest and “cow patty” bingo.

Proceeds from this year’s auction go to help Jenifer Harris, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Board member Britnee Mullee says one person is selected each year based on how much they struggled financially.

“A couple months back, we had a cookout, and it was just amazing to see her and her family walk through these doors and give them some sort of joy to get them out of their funk from breast cancer,” Mullee said.

Mullee says over the years, many of those who benefited have returned and helped each other out.