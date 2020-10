Butler Johnson, V, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday morning

(WYTV) – A man wanted on sex charges in Mahoning County is now in custody.

Johnson, V, was indicted on 15 counts, including rape, attempted rape and gross imposition.

Mahoning County prosecutors say he repeatedly assaulted two young girls over a five-year period, one of them under the age of 13 at the time.

Marshals have been searching for him since his indictment.