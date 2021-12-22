Wanted: Local parents looking to make a difference

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking to make a difference in the new year, why not consider becoming a foster parent?

There’s a need for them in Trumbull County and you’d be able to make a big difference, like Jordan Biel and his wife who have four biological daughters and foster an almost 2-year-old son.

“It’s just really rewarding, you know, he just brings me so much joy,” Biel said.

The Biels have had him since he was just one day old, only days after completing their foster certification.

“It’s just remarkable to be a dad to him and know that I can help kind of shape his life and help him realize just how loved he is by God, that is life is on purpose,” Biel said.

With around 125-130 kids in Trumbull County Children Services’ care and only 66 foster homes throughout the county, Brooklyn Bennett with Trumbull County Children’s Services says there’s a need for more families like the Biels.

“If you’re thinking about becoming a foster parent now is always a good time you know we all come up with new years resolutions and things that we want to do to you know better the world, better ourselves and what better way to do that than to open your home up to some children,” she said.

There is a process to becoming a foster family which includes a six-month home study and training, but if you’re interested, you can start by giving the agency a call at 330-372-2010.

“Here at CSB, we hold your hand through the whole process and help you make that happen,” Bennett said.

Biel said knowing the difference they’re making in their foster son’s life is worth it.

“Just knowing like that his time with us, whether it’s temporary or forever, either way we’re shaping the person he’s becoming,” Biel said.