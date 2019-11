Omar Moore will return to New Castle on multiple felony charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Omar Moore signed a waiver in court Tuesday, clearing the way to return to Pennsylvania, where he is a wanted fugitive.

Moore was arrested last Friday after police say he ran from officers and climbed onto the roof of Glunt Industries in Warren.

Moore was wanted out of New Castle on multiple felony charges including attempted homicide, kidnapping and flight to avoid apprehension.