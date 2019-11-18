Wanted fugitive expected in court for climbing onto roof of Warren Twp. business

Moore turned himself into authorities after finding his way up onto the roof of Glunt Industries Friday

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) — A wanted fugitive is expected to be in court Tuesday after being arrested for climbing on the roof of a Warren Township business while running from police last Friday.

Omar Moore is scheduled to have an extradition hearing Tuesday morning in the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Moore turned himself into authorities after finding his way up onto the roof of Glunt Industries Friday.

Investigators say he ran from them, taking off through the woods, when investigators approached him at the Warren Heights Apartment Complex.

Moore was wanted out of New Castle for multiple felony charges including attempted homicide, kidnapping and flight to avoid apprehension.