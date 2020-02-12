Wampum man killed in Lawrence County crash

It happened in the 1600 block of Wampum Road in Wayne Twp

WAYNE TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A Wampum man was killed in a crash in Lawrence County on Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of Wampum Road in Wayne Twp., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said Samuel Kelly, 66, was killed in the crash.

According to police, a 29-year-old Bessemer man was traveling west on State Route 288 when he crossed the center line, hitting the vehicle driven by Kelly.

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with what was reported as minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.