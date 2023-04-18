CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Walnut Grove in Canfield is re-doing some landscaping, making it easier for their volunteers to manage.

Those involved with the playground are also planning on rearranging their equipment to add a wheelchair swing. The swing costs $100,000 but allows kids in wheelchairs to swing themselves and play along with other kids.

Right now, Corey Patrick, a park board member, said they’ve raised a quarter of the needed funds.

“All of this equipment that you see here at the playground, it really comes at a price, but it’s a great price that we pay to be able to have such an incredible facility in our community,” Patrick said.

They plan on holding a fundraiser in May to keep raising funds for that equipment.