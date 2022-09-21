BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walmart and other stores in Boardman were temporarily closed Wednesday due to a power outage.

According to FirstEnergy, Walmart and Giant Eagle completely lost power, while PetSmart was partially without power.

The Walmart store in Boardman reopened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after power was restored.

First Energy said the outages were due to equipment issues.

This comes after Hubbard Schools were under a two-hour delay Wednesday due to power outages that were also caused by equipment issues. Over 80% of Hubbard Township residents were affected by the outages.