Walmart in Boardman to begin COVID-19 testing

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Walmart in Boardman will begin drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on Friday.

The drive-thru will be in the parking lot of the store at 1300 Doral Drive. The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials.

The testing site will test adults who meet the CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, others with symptoms of coronavirus and those that are high risk without symptoms.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Boardman Township and Poland during this unprecedented time,” said Erik Hingst, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Ohio. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

The site will be open weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. The site will be closed Memorial Day, but will resume a regular schedule that Wednesday.

The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.

When at the testing site, those being tested will be required to wear a mask and stay in their cars. Those being tested will also need to be verified for test eligibility and IDs will be checked. Walk-ups are not available.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test to allow those being tested to swab their own nose while at the testing site.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.