Walmart and Sam’s Club announce open vaccine appointments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are vaccinating people in eligible populations throughout Ohio.

Appointments are currently available and can be scheduled through the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites.

Currently, appointments are available in 145 Walmart and Neighborhood Market stores and 27 Sam’s Clubs. A full list of those stores is provided online at Walmart’s COVID-19 site.

In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, helping ensure customers receive their second dose in the timeframe required.

You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment. Appointments are available, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.