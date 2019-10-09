Walls are going up at TJX facility in Lordstown

TJX/HomeGoods is running a little behind schedule, but the facility could be up and running by next year

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’ve had the chance to drive through Lordstown recently, you’ve probably noticed the TJX project has been changing in appearance almost daily. Now it’s heading into a new phase.

It almost looks like a giant child’s erector set — a huge crane lifting panels and setting them into place to form the wall of what will become the new TJX/HomeGoods warehouse off of Bailey Road.

“Talking with HomeGoods, they told me this building will be weather-tight within a hundred days,” said Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill.

Although earth moving at this 300-acre site began months ago, Hill said the placement of these precast concrete panels started just Tuesday, arriving by flatbed trailer.

As the pieces are secured, there’s plenty of other activity taking place as well. Another part of the project will involve relocating utility lines that now lie underneath what had been Hallock-Young Road.

“Once those lines get approved and everything, they will be taking the old utility lines over and making that site one continuous site,” Hill said.

For now, the corporation isn’t releasing any information on the status of the project or its timeline for completion.

Hill said he expects a landscaping buffer will be added along Bailey Road and new traffic signals will be installed, saying company officials would have liked to have already been operating in Lordstown by now.

“They’re running a little — probably a year to a year-and-a-half behind where they want to be.”

With construction well underway now, the mayor is looking forward to the thousand jobs the new warehouse will create and the tax revenues behind it all.

The facility could be up and running by 2020.