Walking through the past, Boardman High School seniors return to visit elementary schools

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The walk is a rite of passage high school seniors look forward to each year. Tuesday was the annual “walk through” for Boardman 12-graders.

Starting at Robinwood Elementary, 300 of the seniors made the rounds Tuesday morning to several schools in the district.

These same hallways are where many of them started their early years of reading and writing.

Now, the seniors were back in cap and gown as their younger counterparts cheered them on.

They also visited West Blvd., Stadium Drive Elementary and Glenwood Elementary.