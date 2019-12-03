Walkers in Youngstown work to raise awareness of homeless struggles

Participants were trying to bring awareness to people in the community who walk daily to get help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tuesday, the Mahoning County Homeless Continuum of Care hosted its Annual Homeless Walk in Youngstown.

Walkers started at the Community Foundation on Commerce Street, traveled to the Community Kitchen and then came back to the first destination.

Participants were trying to bring awareness to people in the community who walk daily to get the help and services they need.

If you’re trying to find food pantries in the area, Text “Help Network” to 898211 and follow the prompts.